This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Suresh Raj was named chief growth officer at McCann New York. Previously, Raj headed up Vice Media Group’s creative shop, Virtue Worldwide, as global chief growth officer.

Brendan Gahan is departing his role as partner and chief social officer at creative agency Mekanism. In a post on X, he said he is not “100% certain” what he will do next.

Dentsu Creative tapped Ben Coulson as its chief creative officer for Australia and New Zealand. Coulson was previously chief creative officer at McCann Worldgroup.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

The CW chose Known as its media agency of record. Previously, the TV network worked with Omnicom media agency OMD.

While Omnicom may have lost The CW, it won Uber’s $600 million ad-buying account. WPP-owned EssenceMediacom previously handled Uber’s business.

Lamborghini America brought BMF on board as its experiential agency of record. Sports marketing firm rEvolution previously oversaw the account.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

The Advertising Association, a UK trade body, created an AI task force. The new group, which will consist of senior leaders across its membership, seeks to form industry guidelines around ethical AI usage.

Digital marketing agency PMG rolled out “Ask Alli,” an AI-powered analytics tool designed to help marketers visualize data via search queries. The program was trained in-house using large language models.

Havas and SaaS company Mirakl are teaming up to create an “independent retail media network.” According to Havas, it will let retailers “easily monetize their audiences and will empower brands to optimise their digital advertising spend on e-commerce websites without compromising their data.”