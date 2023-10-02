TikTok testing an ad-free subscription in Europe

In the life cycle of apps, there seems to be a point where what was once ad-free becomes filled with ads in pursuit of monetization.

As users have noticed more ads popping up on TikTok, the company is working on an alternative: A subscription service that would let users opt out of seeing ads for a fee, as first reported by Android Authority.

The test is live in one non-US market and there are currently no plans for it to be introduced in the US, according to TechCrunch. In app code reported by Android Authority, language includes, “Price includes VAT,” aka value-added tax, indicating that the test is likely running in the EU. It’s not clear whether this would apply to influencer posts or user-generated content.