Social media trends: The brands love Traylor, but do the people love the brands?

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Traylor snark: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took over our timelines for the second week in a row after her appearance at Sunday’s Chiefs-Jets game. Also present in the Kelce family box was Ryan Reynolds, whose ad agency coordinated a stunt that involved Jake from State Farm sitting next to Donna Kelce during the Eagles-Commanders game. The responses were some parts confused, some parts impressed, some parts unimpressed.

The NFL’s Swift-centric social strategy also seems to be getting mixed reviews. Some have called the league’s use of Swift lyrics and photos in its social bios and headers “ridiculous,” “uncool,” and “a little strange.” Even Kelce commented on his podcast this week that the league may be “overdoing it a little bit.”

One positive PR spin from this week’s game? Swift may no longer have to worry about her private jet’s carbon emissions being the first Google result when searching “Taylor Swift jets.”

October 3, in pieces: To commemorate the “October 3” meme and capitalize on a growing trend, Paramount uploaded Mean Girls in 23 parts on TikTok this week. Given TikTok’s new “picture-in-picture” feature, the future of scrolling on your phone while watching TV might be scrolling on your phone while watching TV…on your phone.

Tour de Creator: To promote his new album, Ed Sheeran has appeared in videos with creators ranging from Wishbone Kitchen to Jake Shane. Makes us wonder if this is the new late-night interview format for younger audiences.

Mother of fall: Caitlin Covington is delivering on her seasonal duties. If Starbucks isn’t already working with her, it’s a missed PSL marketing opp (though she seems plenty busy with her recent sponsors, which include Walmart, Nordstrom, and Abercrombie & Fitch).