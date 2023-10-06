This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

OMD hired Suhaila Hobba as its US chief media officer. Previously, Hobba was Amazon’s global head of digital for its in-house ad agency, Mode.

Leo Burnett Chicago named Samantha Cescau its head of strategy. She is a TBWA\Chiat\Day alum, having been its head of strategy as well.

DDB Worldwide promoted Alex Lubar to global CEO. He was the group’s global president and chief operating officer.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Toilet paper brand Quilted Northern tapped Orchard to be its new creative agency. The brand has previously partnered with Droga5, Argonaut, Mekanism, and DDB.

VMLY&R scored World of Hyatt’s business as the hospitality group’s new lead creative agency. Ogilvy previously served as World of Hyatt’s creative agency.

MullenLowe retained its contract with the Defense Human Resources Activity, a division of the Department of Defense that handles military recruitment marketing. According to Ad Age, the account could be worth $454 million over six years.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

WPP and Shopify are teaming up for a partnership that involves developing products and training programs for WPP employees. “The main idea, per the companies, is to help clients keep pace with the rapid evolution of e-commerce across all platforms and shifts in consumer buying habits,” according to MediaPost.

MediaLink and event-planning firm Hyve Group have reportedly made an offer for Cannes Lions. The current owner is Ascential, an information, analytics, and events company.

Deutsch will reportedly lay off nearly 20% of its staff. “The agency attributed the staff reduction mainly to the loss of the PNC Bank account in June of this year to Havas’ Arnold Worldwide,” according to Ad Age.