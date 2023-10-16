This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Steve Aldridge left his role as Wunderman Thompson UK’s CCO, and will return to “consulting in-house with clients,” according to a statement from the agency.

Yasmin Nestlen, former chief experience officer at Tribal Worldwide, has joined independent agency AnalogFolk as executive experience director.

Dentsu hired Giulio Malegori as group chief operating officer, and appointed Jean Lin its group president of global practices. Previously, Malegori was Dentsu’s EMEA CEO, and Lin was global chief culture officer.

Havas hired Molly Hop as EVP of the e-commerce arm Havas Market in the US.

Mother London promoted Anna Murray and Emma Davenport from heads of production to chief production officers. The agency also elevated Martin Rose, formerly a creative director, to executive creative director.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Shoe brand Steve Madden tapped January Digital as its North American digital agency of record. The brand began working with January Consulting, January Digital’s consulting shop, in 2022.

Elizabeth Arden gave M&C Saatchi Talk its global consumer PR account. The beauty brand’s parent company, Revlon Group, named Horizon Media as its US and Canada agency of record in June.

Merlin Entertainments, which runs attractions in Europe like Legoland Discovery Centres and Madame Tussauds, appointed Wavemaker as its global media consultancy partner. Wavemaker became Merlin’s UK and Europe media agency in 2021.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Wunderman Thompson UK teamed up with wellness community The Worst Girl Gang Ever to provide support to employees who have miscarried or lost a baby.

Independent shop Atomic formed a performance media division, Atomic Altitude. The agency will be directed by co-founder James Shepherd, an M&C Saatchi Performance alum.

Sutter Health partnered with creative agency Code and Theory to create a mental health app called Scout by Sutter Health. The app targets teens and young adults and is available for free on the App Store or Google Play.