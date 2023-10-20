Social media trends: Billionaire wants a dollar

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Spare a dollar? Twitter X is asking new users in New Zealand and the Philippines to pay $1 a year for access to key features including tweeting (posting?) and retweeting (reposting?).

It’s part of a test the company is running called “Not A Bot” and only applies to new users in those countries who sign up on the web. According to Musk, “It’s the only way” to address bots on the platform, but people don’t seem convinced. Nor do they seem willing to drop their credit-card info. As one user put it:

Wait..roll that back: Disney got called out for inserting digitally created extras into a scene from the movie Prom Pact, and once you see it…woof.

New Ben Affleck Dunkin’ run just dropped: And it’s a great representation of the general mood these days.