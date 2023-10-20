Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Stagwell tapped David Sable as its vice chairman. He previously served as global CEO and chairman of VMLY&R and was a senior adviser at WPP.

Publicis New York brought on Tony Lederer as EVP, head of strategy. He was the former chief strategy officer at independent creative agency The&Partnership.

EssenceMediacom’s Nexus hired Tom Wigley as its chief media solutions officer. Wigley was previously chief digital, data, and technology officer at Publicis’s Spark Foundry.

Havas New York has named two new co-CEOs: Sarah Collinson, formerly managing director at independent shop Joan Creative, and Dan Lucey, Havas New York’s chief creative officer.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

General Mills has selected IPG-owned UM as its global media agency of record. WPP-owned Mindshare previously worked on the account in the US, Canada, and other countries, according to MediaPost.

Quest Nutrition tapped BBH USA as its first lead creative agency. The win comes shortly after BBH USA revamped its leadership team.

Tin Man is the new global PR and social lead for Philips home appliances. The brand named Omnicom Media Group its global media agency earlier this year.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

WPP has merged Wunderman Thompson with VMLY&R. The new agency, which will go by VML, will span 64 markets and employ more than 30,000 people, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The founders of We Believers are debuting an agency geared toward the Latino community. It will be called Creyentes, which means “believers” in Spanish.

The Harris Poll, an offshoot of Stagwell’s Marketing Cloud, is debuting new AI-based research tools called Harris Quest. Stagwell acquired Maru, a data platform, last year.