Mobile phones are the most popular devices used to shop, report says

If you’re wondering what your friend with the privacy screen is doing on their phone, there’s a good chance they’re shopping.

A report from Integral Ad Science found that mobile phones are the most popular devices people use to shop, ahead of desktops and tablets. While mobile shoppers are fairly receptive to ads, per the report, relevance can have an impact on how they respond.

Screen time

More than three-quarters (78%) of consumers use their phones to shop, IAS found when conducting a survey in June. Exactly three-quarters (75%) of the more than 1,000 mobile shoppers surveyed shop on their phones at least once a week, and almost half (45%) prefer that experience over shopping on other devices.

Apparel, accessories, and personal care products are among the most frequently purchased items via phone apps. Half (50%) of respondents said convenience drives their decision to shop that way. Rewards and loyalty programs also contribute, with 61% saying those are among the most impactful features of their mobile shopping experience.

Sales and discounts exclusive to phones are most impactful when it comes to driving actual purchases, followed by the convenience of paying via mobile wallet.

Attention, please

Consumers seem fairly open to ads in their mobile shopping experience, according to IAS, which found that 66% said mobile ads can help with purchasing decisions. About one in three (34%) said they often find new products thanks to mobile ads. But clutter surrounding ads, load times, and ad formatting can hinder shoppers’ ability to focus on them.

As is the case with audio ads, contextual relevance can have an impact on how consumers perceive mobile ads. Almost half (46%) of mobile shoppers said they’re at least somewhat likely to purchase a product via mobile ad if it’s relevant to the content they’re consuming.

“We also found that over three out of 10 were interested in personally relevant ads,” Jeremy Kanterman, VP of research and insights at Integral Ad Science, told Marketing Brew. “That relates to audience targeting, whereas contextually relevant relates to contextual targeting, so it does mean that advertisers should think of a hybrid strategy when they’re thinking about targeting, but also being very mindful of safety and suitability.”