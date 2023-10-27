Social media trends: There’s always gonna be another mountain

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Ski brand rebrand: A New York ski resort’s whimsical rebrand is being ill-received on the internet, with marketer and TikToker Ashwinn Krishnaswamy calling it “one of the biggest branding disasters” he’s ever come across. Commenters are also calling out what they see as a confusing membership program, with the highest tier including an “initiation fee” that costs $150k, while others said the copy seems AI-generated and graphics look like they were done with Canva.

Swift backtrack: Outdoor Voices compared its fleece to Taylor Swift’s Folklore era on Instagram with photos from the album before the post disappeared. A good reminder to all marketers: you’re never more than one post away from trouble, trouble, trouble. 🎵

One brand that’s doubling down on its Swift content? The NFL.

BookTok: We haven’t seen content like this since Heidi Montag. Influencer Addison Rae was seen reading Britney Spears’s new memoir while walking down the street, prompting some to wonder if it was all part of a staged paparazzi shoot to promote the book. But if it gets Britney more book sales, then all we can say is:

Arrested Development/Tenor

Your weekly dose of humbling: From millennial social captions to influencer speak, no one was safe from parody this week. But if you made it through all your client calls without telling any of them that you love them, you may be doing better than you think.