This week in agencies: Shifts at GroupM, 72andSunny, and more

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Helen Andrews, Adam&eveDDB CEO, is leaving the shop after four months in her role. Previously, she spent more than a decade at Wieden+Kennedy, most recently as managing director.

WPP fired an “executive detained in China on suspicion of bribery,” per CNN, after Chinese police raided WPP-owned GroupM’s Shanghai office.

72andSunny New York hired Geoff McHenry as executive strategy director. McHenry previously was group strategy director at independent shop Translation.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Berkshire Hathaway company Helzberg Diamonds chose Walz Tetrick Advertising to lead local media strategies and buying.

The Canadian Olympic Committee chose creative agency The Hive to lead its Paris 2024 campaign. Previously, the COC handled marketing internally.

PayPal tapped GroupM to be its global media agency of record after a yearlong review. Previously, several agencies worked on the account, including Havas.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Uncommon Creative Studio has opened a branch in New York. Sam Shepherd joined from Leo Burnett Chicago as its CCO.

Publicis Groupe Middle East and tech firm Core42 teamed up to bolster the latter’s Arabic large-language model. According to Publicis, the partners hope to “increase its ability to generate content that is specifically suitable for the marketing and communications industry.”

Black-owned agency Burrell Communications Group was purchased by a private equity firm. Terms of the deal were not made public.