Surprise and fright: How brands celebrated Halloween this year

Much like choosing a costume, Halloween campaigns can be masterfully executed or miss the mark. So which ones were delightfully frightful, and which ones were boo-ring?

Here are some of the ways brands celebrated spooky season this year:

M&Ms created a “Halloween Rescue Squad” with instant-delivery company GoPuff to replenish low candy stocks within an hour for free on Halloween. The brand also worked with influencers like @jjniemann to promote its Ghoul Mix starting last month.

Twix created an ad to promote its “Ghoulish Green” candy variation that’s running on TV and online.

Uber Eats partnered with Hollywood studios to create promo codes based on horror movie taglines. Those who guess correctly get a discount on Halloween candy, costumes, and more.

Angel Soft is running a costume contest based on the concept of toilet-paper mummies.

Streamers like Paramount+ worked with influencers to promote their Halloween show and movie offerings.

Hulu, on the other hand, did an IRL activation in LA—a haunted house based on some of the horror programming it’s streaming, like American Horror Story and Goosebumps.

Disney+ partnered with Fresh Sends to create a “HallowSend” gift box that includes flowers and a Disney+ gift card.

Pop-Tarts worked with Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken to make a Halloween ad that’s running on TV and online.

Jack in the Box made a short horror film, Feeding Time, to promote its Angry Monster Tacos.

Burger King also made a horror short, The Call, to promote its Ghost Pepper Whopper.

Airheads asked people to create “spooky but fun” films using AI as part of its “Scarefest” filmmaking contest.

Rimmel London ran an influencer campaign on Halloween makeup tutorials.

The Inkey List did the opposite: showing influencers taking off their Halloween makeup to promote its skin-care products.

Back again: Spirit Halloween partnered with brands like Shake Shack, Barbie, and Butterfinger throughout the month. Much like the brand’s physical locations, these promotions will soon be but a memory…until next year.

+1: Maybe this isn’t exactly Halloween related, but it has witchy vibes: Jaffa Cakes recruited Bonnie Tyler, singer of “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” for a video on eclipses…and cookies. The brand is also promoting its Jaffaween cakes on TikTok.