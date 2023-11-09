Social media trends: Dunkin’ and deinfluencing prevail

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Mean (and singing) girls: The trailer for the Mean Girls musical, which includes the tagline “Not your mother’s Mean Girls,” has those who were perhaps old enough to watch the original movie when it came out feeling some kind of way. In another reminder of the unrelenting passage of time, some of the original movie’s cast, now all grown up, reunited for Walmart’s Black Friday campaign.

Ben Affleck remains a Dunkin’ man, we think: A photo of Affleck clutching a Starbucks cup made the rounds on social, leading some to accuse him of dropping his much-memed brand loyalty to Dunkin’. Internet sleuths were quick to point out that the photo is years old, so Bostonians can breathe a sigh of relief.

Deinfluencing, cont.: Some people don’t seem to be super stoked about TikTok Shop and influencer content on the app these days. As people debate whether social media is killing curiosity and causing everyone to buy the same thing, will we start to see even more pushback against influencer campaigns? TBD.

Now you hear it, now you don’t: To promote her new single, “Houdini,” Dua Lipa posted clips and teasers across social media. But perhaps the best marketing tactic so far has been her “leaking” the song herself to exactly one random person on the street outside of the BBC in front of a handwritten sign and a disco ball on a string.

Green flags all around: Minnesota is looking for a new state flag, and the submissions look equal parts bleak and hilarious. Graphic designers, the North Star State needs you now more than ever.

Not how pants work: The way Zara markets its products continues to be the eighth wonder of the world.