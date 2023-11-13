This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

· less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

DDB Chicago vet Rodrigo Jatene is leaving to head up creative duties at Wieden+Kennedy Latin America.

PMG tapped Amy Rappo and Scott Marsden for twin VP of client strategy roles. Rappo joins from Decoded Advertising, and Marsden comes from Quigley-Simpson.

Publicis.Poke hired Noel Bunting to be its chief creative officer starting in January. Bunting is currently Neverland Creative’s ECD.

Mother in New York brought on seven new creatives, including ECD Gustavo Dorietto, who joins from IPG’s The Martin Agency.

WPP hired Jane Geraghty as chief client officer. She is currently CEO at WPP design consultancy Landor & Fitch.

Dentsu Creative promoted Abbey Klaassen to US CEO from her role as president of Dentsu Creative New York.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

SiriusXM tapped Uncommon for creative duties. The audio brand has worked with independent shop Translation in the past.

WeightWatchers brought on Gut Miami as its first global creative AOR.

Boston Pizza selected digital agency Camp Jefferson to be its AOR, replacing creative shop John St.

Papa Johns gave its US media business to Dentsu’s Carat. Havas Media was the incumbent.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Influencer marketing shop Pixly formed a podcast division, with NordVPN among its clients.

Omnicom merged agencies Organic and Barefoot with its Precision Marketing Group. The new organization is led by Kristen Houston Hitch, formerly president of Barefoot.

Bright Mountain Media acquired media agency Deep Focus, which counts Max, NBCUniversal, and Nickelodeon as clients.