Social media trends: Close friends and brand enemies?

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Blast from the past: Swifties have resurfaced Travis Kelce’s old tweets (ones which Ms. Tree Paine no doubt already reviewed) to find that the man appears to be nothing if not unproblematic. Exhibit A. With brand safety concerns seemingly cleared, brands like Olive Garden and Chipotle wasted no time jumping in.

Inner-circle only: Instagram rolled out the ability to share feed posts with close friends only this week, and people were excited. A finsta renaissance by any other name.

Credit where due? TikTok creator @GirlBossTown noted that eos’s latest campaign, in which the brand reunited people who shared a first kiss, shares a pretty similar premise to a video suggestion she made last year. Plenty of people in the comments called on eos to give her credit—or money. For her part, @GirlBossTown said in the video that she would “let it slide this time, but next time you do a commercial, hire me.” In a statement shared with Marketing Brew, eos CMO Soyoung Kang said that “eos both publicly and privately responded to the creator, Robyn, to confirm we were unaware of her TikTok” and that the similarities “are one crazy big coincidence.” With all that said, she added, “we’d love to work with Robyn in the future.”

Dieux you see it? Having also seen a fair amount of Dieux on the ol’ FYP, we had a similar thought to writer Rachel Karten, who noticed that on TikTok Shop, the brand is getting a lot of love—and the skin-care company is seeing a huge boost in views on the app, to boot.

Late-stage capitalism strikes again: People are discussing the downfall of the ugly Christmas sweater, which was once a novel and authentic item and is now something that brands are making intentionally.

Like a phoenix from the ashes: When one celebrity beauty brand falls (or at least is predicted to have fallen online), another one rises. This time, it’s from Adele—and if the supposed curse rings true (we’re looking at you, Rihanna), some people are predicting we won’t see a follow-up to 30 for quite some time.

Your weekly dose of humbling: S/O to Burger King’s marketing team and the people who make Whole Foods’ signage.

Dream job alert: If you want to be the spokesperson for an iconic sausage on wheels, it’s your time to shine—Oscar Meyer is hiring.