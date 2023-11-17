This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

· less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Adam&eveDDB appointed Miranda Hipwell as its new CEO. She’s worked at the company for 12 years, and has been its chief client officer since April.

DDB Worldwide CCO Ari Weiss is exiting the company to set up his own independent agency.

Kirk McDonald, who recently left GroupM, will join the board of directors at media company Ziff Davis.

Pip Hulbert, Wunderman Thompson’s CEO, was tapped to be UK CEO at VML.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Wilson Sporting Goods named 72andSunny as its first lead creative agency.

Pizza Hut tapped Mischief @ No Fixed Address to be its first social AOR.

Independent agency Mojo Supermarket jokingly tapped itself to be its own social AOR.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Omnicom and Getty Images are partnering to give Omnicom early access to a generative AI tool that allows for the legal use of Getty’s content to train AI algorithms.

Accenture made an investment in the virtual filmmaking company Vū Technologies. Vu will join Accenture’s Project Spotlight, a collaboration platform for new technologies.

GroupM and Google are bringing Google’s Privacy Sandbox to clients. The program’s APIs are expected to replace third-party cookies.