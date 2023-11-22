Social media trends: Stan(ley)s and Nathan for ‘Anyone But You’

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Smoke show: Last week, Snoop Dogg announced his plans to “give up smoke,” attracting news coverage from outlets like CNN and sparking conversation online about what exactly he meant. Immediately, there was skepticism from some people who were prettyyyy sure this was going to be an ad, rather than a reversal of Snoop’s well-known stance on marijuana. Turns out, those people were right: The post was a campaign from The Martin Agency and Solo Stove to sell smokeless fire pits.

Though some were not swayed, the stunt apparently tricked others and inspired rapper Meek Mill to (actually) give up smoking. One marketer even called it a “masterclass.”

Stanning Stanley: One marketing decision that appears to be receiving nothing but praise is Stanley 1913’s offer to buy a woman a car after she posted a video showing the aftermath of a fire that destroyed hers and everything in it—except her Stanley tumbler, which still had ice in it. The brand’s response video from the president of the company has more than 32 million views and 4.5 million likes on TikTok.

First came Barbenheimer: Now it seems cross-promo is transcending TV and movie boundaries. It started with actors Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s promo video for their forthcoming rom-com, Anyone But You. Almost immediately after that promo was released, Nathan Fielder posted a parody of the promo featuring him and Emma Stone promoting their Showtime series, The Curse.

Fielder then released a statement feigning shock that Sony Pictures “copied” the idea. Then Anyone But You director Will Gluck responded to Fielder with a statement of his own, saying he had “appropriated [The Curse’s] poster for [the Anyone But You] campaign,” complete with a poorly photoshopped version of the poster.

While this may have all started with Nathan Fielder being Nathan Fielder, the back-and-forth seems to have generated a healthy amount of press for all parties.

Grinding my gears: Glossier is apparently selling a limited-edition pepper mill and mini-microphone to promote its Glossier You fragrance. Based on the posts and comments, many of which are just “what,” it seems that a lot of people are just as confused as we are.

*Screaming* Balenciagaaaaa: Or not. Ikea UK would like you to know that, rather than spend $925 on the designer’s towel skirt, you can wrap one of theirs around your waist for much, much less.