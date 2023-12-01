This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

· less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

72andSunny New York tapped Juliana Cobb as ECD. She will leave her ECD post at Droga5.

David Wilding joined EssenceMediacomX as chief strategy officer. Wilding will depart X, where he was senior director of planning at its UK arm.

Ad outfit GSD&M tapped former MullenLowe CEO Lee Newman to serve as president.

DDB Worldwide hired Chaka Sobhani as president and international CCO. Sobhani was global CCO at Leo Burnett.

Frank Cartagena will be MullenLowe’s new US CEO. He comes from ad agency The Community, where he was CCO of its New York arm.

Doug Rozen, the former CEO of Dentsu Media Americas, joined e-commerce tech shop Rokt as its first CMO.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

AMV BBDO, based in London, lost its account with the city’s Metropolitan Police Service. However, Lay’s recently hired the agency.

BlueTriton Brands, purveyor of Poland Spring water, tapped Game Seven to be its first social and digital AOR.

Liquid I.V. hired Anomaly as its creative AOR. The incumbent was Cashmere.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

M&C Saatchi is restructuring its UK arm, and has created a new group, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Europe.

Speaking of M&C Saatchi, its Sport & Entertainment North America division formed a creator marketing agency, M&C Saatchi Fabric. Its clients include Jaguar Land Rover and Samsonite North America.

Digital consultancy Globant bought a majority stake in independent agency Gut.