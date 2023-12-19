Social media trends: Wrap it up and put a bow on it

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Put a ring bow on it: Fast-food joints seem to be loving the coquette trend, if you even care. Raising Cane’s, Chipotle, McDonald’s, and Jollibee are just some of the brands that have posted pics of food adorned with little pink bows.

Walkin’ in a winter wonderland: From last month’s Skims’s après-ski campaign to recent posts from Alo and Futurewise, it seems that brands are leaning into the look of mountainous green screens, fake snow, and ’70s nostalgia. Glossier did something similar last year for its Swiss Miss balm release. Merry kitschmas to all!

Forget what you saw: In a pivot from non-alcoholic bevs to…fish eggs, Haus has apparently photoshopped jars of its caviar into some of its old marketing pics for its aperitif offerings. And people have noticed.

The robots are running wild: If you feared that AI would soon take over all art and communications, may this be a comfort to you.

Multiple people this week have posted about messing with a brand using AI or auto-reply. Apparently, if a website’s chatbot is ChatGPT-powered, people can do things like ask it to code or even get a car dealer to agree to a “legally binding” $1 offer for a new car. While we wait to see if chatbots can legally close business deals, one person suggested that the dealership’s marketing team would be smart to fulfill the order.

Meanwhile, on TikTok, people are using an AI filter that expands photos with generated context and backgrounds—and brands like Ghia are jumping in. But unless coffee shops now exist in the middle of city streets, there’s something left to be desired here.

Just for fun: American Girl knew what it was doing with the “canon event” trend. Here’s to the next generation of kids who are about to absolutely destroy their dolls’ hair on Christmas morning.