Social media trends: Mascot sacrifice and Stanley chaos

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Pop goes my heart: If you were online at all last Thursday (or the day after), you likely already know about the sacrifice that happened at the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Pop-Tarts mascot, who stole our hearts right before it left this world via an extra-large toaster, was consumed after Kansas State’s victory. The posts were seemingly endless, and, like the Kansas State players who feasted on Pop-Tarts flesh, the people couldn’t get enough. The mascot may have since passed, but the memes and fan-edits are forever.

Mickey goes public: One of the earliest iterations of Mickey Mouse—as seen in Steamboat Willie—is now in the public domain, which means it’s fair game for horror parodies and memeing, probably to Disney’s dismay. Here is one of our favorite posts so far:

Hot water: A mild form of hell broke loose at Target stores across America when Stanley collabs with the store as well as with Starbucks were released this week. Multiple posts showed people lining up, fighting, and tripping over themselves at the chance to secure one or two…or four…of the cups in Starbucks’s “Winter Pink” or Target’s “Cosmo Pink” and “Target Red” colors. Some of the girlies are now laminating the labels that come with the cups to preserve them, which is….a new one.

A24 was on it: As McDonald’s head of social media put it, this is what good social listening looks like, as posted on X.