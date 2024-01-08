CES is (sp)here: Here’s what we’re watching for

As the rest of us are still trying to remember what our jobs are in the post-holiday haze, 130k CES attendees and exhibitors are gearing up for a big week ahead, both in size and scope.

With the festivities kicking off today in Las Vegas, all eyes are on the big-name companies slated to attend, like Google, Amazon, Meta, and TikTok. X, which Fidelity recently said has lost 71.5% of its value since Elon Musk purchased it, will have CEO Linda Yaccarino onsite. Wonder why Musk wasn’t sent to network with the advertisers…

Marketing Brew’s Alyssa Meyers will be on the ground reporting for us. As the event officially begins, here are the trends and discussions we’ll be watching this year:

Whether AI will be marketers’ word of 2024 as much as it was in 2023. Companies like L’Oréal, John Deere, and Pinterest are expected to weigh in on new AI capabilities and uses at CES this year. Agencies like Publicis and Media Monks will also be discussing how AI could transform video and social media, with Stagwell unveiling new “AI-enabled” capabilities for client services at the event.

What discussions around ad-supported streaming look like ahead of the release of Prime Video’s ad tier, which some predict could be the start of a 2024 streaming war. Disney is expected to release new ad formats for shoppable ads and social extensions at its CES Tech and Data Showcase.

How sports marketing is continuing to evolve and adapt, particularly with buzzy moments like the recent Pop-Tart sacrifice or Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce brand activations in recent months. Intel is expected to weigh in on (you guessed it) AI as it relates to the 2024 Olympics; TikTok will speak on sponsorships in women’s sports; and Disney will discuss streaming and live sports during CES.

How global events will affect the way advertisers discuss spending. Much of the pocketbook-clutching at CES last year came as a result of economic uncertainty. While a recession was avoided last year, some say a mild one could still be on the horizon.

Perhaps most importantly, we’re eager to know what (or who) will be on the Las Vegas Sphere during CES. We’re guessing the smiley face is getting the week off.