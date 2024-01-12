This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Joanna O’Connell joined Omnicom in North America as chief intelligence officer. Previously, she was an executive at Progress Partners, a corporate advisory firm.

Shane Ankeney, formerly the president of Havas Media, left the agency at the end of 2023, he shared in a LinkedIn post. He’d been in the role since 2015.

M&C Saatchi Performance promoted US managing director Guillaume Lelait to chief growth officer.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

T-Mobile hired Dentsu to handle its US creative account. Saatchi & Saatchi was the incumbent.

Truly rehired Goodby, Silverstein & Partners to run its creative account. The agency had lost the account to Ogilvy a year ago.

Clothing retailer Asos hired VaynerMedia as its strategic media agency. Previously, it handled those duties in-house.

MGM Resorts tapped Mischief as its creative AOR. McCann was the incumbent agency.

Jose Cuervo brought on Creature London to run creative operations. The agency had already worked with the tequila brand’s parent company, Proximo Spirits.

Samsung Electronics tapped independent shop Quality Meats as lead creative agency for its US home entertainment division. The company also works with Ogilvy.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Stagwell acquired influencer shop Team Epiphany, which has sometimes been referred to as the first influencer agency.

GroupM is collaborating with Disney, Roku, NBCUniversal, and YouTube, as well as adtech shops like Telly and Kerv, to lobby for new ways to advertise on streaming.

Extreme Reach is rebranding as XR. The agency’s clients include Disney+; it “works with more than 90% of the top 200 advertisers,” according to Ad Age.

Accenture is buying tech and design agency Work & Co. and will integrate it into Accenture Song.