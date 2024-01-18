This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

GroupM’s Wavemaker hired Alexia Pilavachi to lead its L’Oréal account. She previously worked at IPG’s Initiative.

TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles promoted Courtney Nelson, the agency’s managing director, to president.

TMW Unlimited hired Kerry Gibson as its director of new business. She joins from Ogilvy UK, where she held the same role.

Publicis Groupe’s Razorfish promoted Sisi Zhang from EVP to chief data and analytics officer. The agency also rehired Matt Lefever as COO; he had been at Razorfish until 2018, but left to work at data science tech company tellic.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

DoorDash hired Wieden+Kennedy Portland to handle its Super Bowl advertising as well as a new brand platform. The company already works with the likes of The Martin Agency and Gut.

Mandai Wildlife Group tapped TBWA\Group Singapore as its creative agency of record. It previously worked with The Secret Little Agency.

Save the Children UK brought Medialab on board to operate its media account.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Uncommon unveiled a new outpost in Stockholm, Sweden. Last year, the agency opened a New York office.

Edelman is facing criticism for working with the Charles Koch Foundation. The relationship is “alarming climate advocates” due to the foundation’s ties to climate change denialism and Edelman’s previous climate pledges, according to the Guardian.

Dentsu partnered with Lumen Research to develop research measuring attention within gaming. According to the study, advertising in gaming environments, like in livestreaming, can yield high brand recall.