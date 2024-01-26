This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

· less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Havas tapped David Shulman as the first CEO of its CX network. Shulman was previously VML’s chief experience officer.

VML appointed Debbi Vandeven to the role of global chief creative officer. She was VMLY&R’s global chief creative officer.

Assembly hired Paul Keeble as global CFO. Keeble’s experience includes stints at GroupM’s Wavemaker and Draft FCB.

GroupM has a new North American CEO: Sharb Farjami, who was most recently North American CEO of GroupM’s Wavemaker.

IPG’s Huge promoted Lisa De Bonis to global CEO from her former chief product officer role.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Unilever is reviewing its media planning and buying account, a majority of which is currently held by GroupM’s Mindshare.

Gap Inc.’s US media agency account is under review. The incumbent is Omnicom’s PHD.

Häagen-Dazs tapped BBH as its global lead creative agency. Stagwell’s Forsman & Bodenfors formerly held the account.

Supergoop! chose Digitas as its media AOR. The incumbent was AKDM.

Target cut ties with independent shop Mother.

Qdoba hired Leo Burnett as its creative AOR after formerly working with The Lab.

A&W Restaurants renewed its contract with its advertising AOR, Cornett.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

A former comms exec at Tinder and Activision Blizzard, Dan Mazei, opened marketing consultancy Tangled Roots.

“Four Havas agencies are at risk of losing their B Corp status” due to their relationships with Shell, Adweek reported.

Jessica Hartley, a strategist who has worked with agencies like DDB Berlin and Wunderman Thompson, opened her own creative PR firm, For the Right Reasons, in Amsterdam.