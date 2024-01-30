TikTok usage continues to climb among US adults: report
And women report using TikTok more than men.
US adults are all over the place in terms of social media usage, fragmented based on age, gender, race, and class across platforms, according to a new survey from Pew Research Center. But there’s one thing everyone seems to agree on: TikTok.
One-third of respondents to the survey, which was conducted among 5,733 adults between May and September last year, reported having used TikTok, up from 21% in 2021.
Other platforms have much higher usage overall. More than eight in 10 US adults surveyed said they’ve used YouTube, followed closely by Facebook, which 68% of US adults said they’d used. In third place was Instagram, with about half of those surveyed saying they’d used the platform.
Child’s play: There were significant differences in social media usage by age, the report said. When it came to Instagram, 78% of 18- to 29-year-olds said they use the platform, compared to 15% of those 65 and older. The only platforms that the lion’s share of all surveyed age groups used were YouTube and Facebook.
Coexist: Platform usage also varied across race and gender. While 49% of Hispanic adults surveyed said they used TikTok, only 28% of white respondents said the same. Women were also more likely to use TikTok than men, at 40% and 25%, respectively.
Make it rain: Social media usage also diverged along class lines, the report found. Nearly one in three adults who had at least a $100,000 annual household income reported using X, compared to about one in five for those with lower annual household incomes.
Chronically online: In a separate study on mobile and broadband use, Pew also found that 62% of 18- to 29-year-olds are “constantly online,” compared to 15% of respondents aged 65 and older. While smartphones were widely owned by all income groups surveyed, 15% of adults were “smartphone dependent” and had no high-speed broadband service at home. Those in lower-income homes were more likely to use their smartphone to access the Internet.
Despite all the demographic variances, one thing is true across the board: Today’s levels of connectedness are “a far cry” from those in the early 2000s, the mobile and broadband report said.
