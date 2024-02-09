This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

VaynerMedia tapped Isaac Silverglate as ECD. Silverglate joins from McCann New York, where he’d been deputy CCO.

FCB brought Kawal Singh on board as VP of technology. Singh previously occupied the same role at William Thomas Digital.

IPG tapped Susan Credle to be its first creative advisor. She leaves her role at IPG’s FCB, where she was global chief creative officer.

TBA Worldwide promoted Tyler Easterling to president and COO. She formerly held the same roles at TBA agency Brandon.

Ogilvy Health has a new chief creative officer: Renata Maia. She was formerly at Wunderman Thompson Health.

Havas consultancy Gate One promoted Ben Tye to managing partner. Tye joined Gate One in 2018 and became a partner in 2020.

VCCP’s US arm named Kenny Lloyd its first director of culture and innovation. He was previously the shop’s strategy director.

Adam&eveDDB made several senior leadership changes. Sam Lecoeur was promoted from growth director to chief client officer. Former new business director Annabel Barry is now head of new business. Finally, the shop elevated Sarah Todd from client strategy and integration lead to chief growth and integration officer.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

The nonprofit Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative brought Stagwell’s Allison on board as its PR AOR, according to Adweek. The organization cut ties with Havas Red after Havas Media started working with Shell last year. Shell’s business practices have alarmed some environmental advocates.

Smoothie King has a new PR AOR: Alison Brod Marketing + Communications.

Dating app Grindr tapped The Romans New York as its retained consumer PR AOR.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

IPG’s Huge rolled out its AI-supported application, Culture Decoder. The tool is designed to analyze data and trends, and give brands guidance on how to capitalize on them.

Speaking of AI, Pereira O’Dell is rolling out Silverside AI, an incubator in Silicon Valley. The initiative explores how AI can support the advertising industry.

Stagwell will bring back its Sport Beach activation at Cannes Lions 2024. Athletes like Megan Rapinoe and Carmelo Anthony are slated to attend.