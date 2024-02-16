This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

FCB has a new global chief creative officer: Andrés Ordóñez, who was formerly CCO of the agency’s Chicago arm.

BBDO New York is parting ways with president and CEO Kirsten Flanik this summer. She spent almost two decades with the agency.

Cornett has a new president: Jessica Vincent traded in her VP and director of brand strategy role for the new job.

Publicis’s affiliate marketing shop, CJ, named Santi Pierini its new CEO. He has served on the board of influencer marketing company Influential.

Grey updated its leadership team, adding Vonda LePage as chief communications officer and Erin Joyce as its New York arm’s head of social. LePage has held roles at Deutsch, Edelman, and FCB, and Joyce previously worked at Google’s Creative Works and Twitch.

Havas’s Arnold Worldwide made some new additions to its leadership. Andrew Krensky joins as the agency’s managing director from independent shop Omelet, and Archana Mahadevan is the new SVP and strategy director, after spending more than a decade at DDB.

GroupM North America hired new execs under its newly arrived CEO, Sharb Farjami. JiYoung Kim leaves her role at GroupM’s Nexus to become COO, and Lynne Reilly is the shop’s first chief growth officer, joining from GroupM’s Wavemaker.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Suzuki has a new AOR: TMW Unlimited will drive integrated creative, content, and CRM work for the carmaker.

PwC has joined forces with McCann, which is now its global creative agency. PwC’s previous agency affiliations include R/GA and VML.

Woot, a retail site run by Amazon, chose independent shop Zulu Alpha Kilo as its AOR.

Ubisoft tapped Starcom for its global media account.

Haleon, which sells products like Centrum vitamins and Sensodyne toothpaste, brought Collectively on as its first US influencer marketing shop.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Havas debuted Havas Consumer Health, its first health and wellness-focused shop. The agency will handle work across verticals like baby care, skincare, and menopause.

Moon Rabbit, an indie agency, relocated to a new space within New York’s Soho neighborhood. It’s now in the same building where production shop Hornet is located.

PMG opened a new headquarters in Dallas, relocating from another building in the city.