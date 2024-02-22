Forget flashy campaigns: The L.L.Bean Boat and Tote markets itself

When influencer Emily Mariko announced she was selling $120 tote bags, some people said they were inspired to reach for their wallets—and purchase another bag entirely.

The L.L.Bean Boat and Tote, which is handmade in the US and retails for up to $45, emerged as a clear favorite based on videos suggesting alternative bags that consumers could purchase at a fraction of the price. Amanda Hannah, head of external communications and brand engagement at L.L.Bean, told us that the brand has seen a 35% spike in sales of the tote since January.

It’s not the first time L.L.Bean has benefited from an organic online trend. In 2022, a trend to get ironic monograms printed on the bag helped lead to the strongest Boat and Tote sales in nearly a decade, Hannah explained.

“It’s been so authentic, so organic, and I think that’s really what makes it so powerful,” she said.

Total takeover

The Boat and Tote, which will celebrate its 80th anniversary this year, is big for L.L.Bean, currently driving more new buyers than any other product in the company’s catalog, Hannah said. It follows other products that have found periodic “it” status, like the L.L.Bean Boot, which has seen surges in popularity and repeatedly sold out over the years.

In the case of the tote, though, “We’re riding this peak a lot longer than we may have in some other cases in history,” Hannah said. “It’s interesting to see the cycles because I think they’re popping a bit more frequently than they have in the past.”

So what’s driving people to the Boat and Tote whenever there’s tote bag discourse online? Hannah attributes it mostly to the bag’s quality and value, like the fact that it has been tested to hold up to 500 pounds, is customizable, and has personal touches, like a card that comes with each bag telling buyers who hand-sewed it in Maine.

The price has also remained relatively steady over the years. When L.L.Bean increased the price of all Boat and Tote styles by $5 in 2022, it was the first increase in years, Hannah said, as the company aims to keep the outdoors—and its products—accessible.

“At the end of the day, it's a great, utilitarian, versatile bag at a very reasonable price point,” she said.

For those reasons alone, she said, the Boat and Tote “does tend to market itself.”

The haul package

L.L.Bean’s marketing efforts instead often focus on seasonal products, like boots and swimwear, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t “occasionally put a little bit of gas behind” the Boat and Totes, Hannah told us.

During the ironic Boat and Tote trend, L.L.Bean reached out to creator Gracie Weiner, who created the @ironicboatandtote account on Instagram that kicked off the craze, to work together on marketing content and an official limited-edition collection.

“The beauty of customization [and] personalization is that it can fit into these niche corners of the internet,” Hannah said.

To celebrate the tote’s anniversary this year, L.L.Bean is planning to lean into customized monograms, as well as new styles.

Customized bags have been spotted in the clutches of celebrities and even some brands in the beauty and wellness space, which Hannah said sometimes order custom Boat and Totes for various events. While the brand manages a light influencer program on Instagram, organic mass orders have served as a “real-life influencer strategy” that has generated sustained interest in the bags.

“It’s always fun to see a Boat and Tote at a [NYFW] after-show party mixed in with really high-end luxury,” she said.

Beyond the sales benefits, Hannah said trends like the ironic Boat and Tote have made work more entertaining, particularly the wild (and sometimes NSFW) monogram submissions they see.

“There are good chuckles and jokes about whether this could be a coffee table book at some point,” she said. “People are very creative with 10 characters.”