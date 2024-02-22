Social media trends: red carpet chaos and lip gloss phone cases

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Baffling behavior: Influencers were a hot topic at this year’s BAFTAs—for better or worse. When TikToker @harrylovespandas asked actors like America Ferrera and Kathryn Hahn whether they wanted a “gay son or thot daughter,” it sparked some conversation around what’s appropriate, as well as the value of influencers versus journalists on red carpets.

To add fuel to the fire, a YouTube “prankster” went onstage with the cast and crew of Oppenheimer to accept the award for best film. Singer Billie Eilish was filmed asking why there were so many TikTokers at the event, and some people seemed toagree with her sentiment, leading us to wonder whether we’ll see fewer creators at the Oscars next month.

Taking the high Rhode: Rhode Beauty’s lip gloss-storing phone case is taking brand social media by storm, with some marketers praising the approach and brands like Graza, Benefit Cosmetics, Milani Cosmetics, and Kiehl’s posting their own DIY parodies of the product. The phone case has also drawn attention for other…designreasons, as well. Apologies if you now see it differently.

Other convos happening on the TL:

Here’s a thread of highlights from Madame Web’s marketing roll-out, which has been nothing if not entertaining.