This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

M&C Saatchi brought on Zaid Al-Qassab as its new CEO. He was formerly CMO of British broadcaster Channel 4.

Publicis’s Starcom announced its first-ever chief client officer: Louise Peacocke. She will continue to lead PG One while assuming the new work.

Talon hired Sue Frogley as its new group CEO. She previously was CEO of Publicis Media UK.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Welch’s Fruit Snacks tapped Gut Miami as its AOR.

Hy-Vee, a Midwest grocery chain, tapped Ogilvy as its first agency for strategic and creative work on its health brands.

Abercrombie & Fitch hired creative shop Amplify to support its 2024 events programming.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Adomni, a digital out-of-home shop, and data analytics firm Kochava collaborated on a new CTV advertising offering called “Outside In by Adomni.” Kochava will retarget consumers who see Adomni’s DOOH ads through custom CTV ads.

Accenture Song acquired analytics firm GemSeek and will establish a presence in Bulgaria.

Stagwell’s Team Enterprises, an experiential agency, debuted a new brand identity: Team.

Incubeta, an international ad agency whose clients include L’Oréal and McDonald’s, is opening a new office in New York.

Innocean, known for its work for Hyundai, rebranded with a new logo and eight “pillars” focused on exploration that will guide the agency’s work.

Dark Burn Creative, a video game marketing and video production firm that works with EA, Epic Games, and Amazon, is establishing an arm in London.

Mojo Supermarket ex-managing director Kendra Schaaf is forming her own creative consultancy, Schaaf. Its roster of clients already spans Meta, Savage X Fenty, and Planned Parenthood Federation of America.