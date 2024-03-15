Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration logo to be displayed in WWE ring

The skit began like so many others in WWE history: a wrestler standing in the ring, boasting to the audience about their accomplishments. But this was no ordinary skit, and the man holding the microphone was no ordinary wrestler.

Instead, Logan Paul, the social media personality turned professional wrestler, was there to make a big announcement: Prime, his sports and energy drink brand, had reached a sponsorship agreement with the WWE. During a segment on WWE’s Smackdown, which airs Friday evenings on Fox, Paul called for a drum roll. A sheet was pulled—presumably by an off-camera WWE staffer—revealing the logo in the middle of the ring.

Going forward, Prime’s logo will be plastered in the middle of the ring during WWE’s Premium Live Events (PLE), which are streamed live on Peacock.

The deal, which represents WWE’s largest-ever sponsorship agreement, is a major step for the global entertainment juggernaut, which is part of TKO Holdings along with the UFC. Paul, who has in recent years refashioned himself into a professional wrestler, counts 18.2 million followers on TikTok, and 23.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

“What Logan and his team have built in a short time is phenomenal and we’re excited to help showcase Prime Hydration across our biggest events,” WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said in a press release.

The joint press release made clear that WWE will feature the logo for Prime Hydration, not Prime Energy. The energy drink, which contains 200mg of caffeine per 12oz can, has been criticized by US politicians, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, for its high caffeine content and for marketing to young people.

It’s the first time a brand logo will appear in the ring, although the company could explore opportunities with other brands in the future

Storyline synergy: Paul’s dramatic reveal is part of a recent trend of WWE incorporating sponsorship deals into its on-screen product. As part of an agreement with Mountain Dew last year, the late Bray Wyatt wrestled LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. Then, in August, LA Knight won the SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim. (Not long after the match, he was featured in a Slim Jim commercial.)

Prime’s logo will first appear at WrestleMania, a two-night fight card considered the company’s biggest event of the year, which kicks off on April 6.

“Combining two of my greatest achievements into one knockout partnership is a dream come true,” Prime co-founder Logan Paul said in a press release. “We’ve worked incredibly hard at Prime to build a brand that disrupts the beverage industry and it’s time to join forces with the global leader in sports entertainment.”