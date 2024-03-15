This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Stagwell’s Assembly elevated Nicole Jennings to be its North American managing director. She was formerly the agency’s EVP of activation.

Quigley-Simpson hired Michele Boersma as VP of talent and culture.

McCann New York appointed Ken Mulligan and Rebecca Kluin to its business leadership team. Mulligan previously repped VML and Kluin was promoted from her role as EVP and executive account director.

L&C, an independent shop, tapped Steven Moy to be its first CEO. Moy was Barbarian’s former global CEO.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Spotify hired Publicis OneVibe to run its global media account. The agency replaces IPG’s UM.

Lowe’s tapped Dentsu Creative to lead its creative work in the US. Deutsch LA has been overseeing the majority of the brand’s creative work.

Ferrero Group, which owns brands like Nutella and Tic Tac, assigned Dentsu’s iProspect its US media account, replacing GroupM’s Mindshare, according to Adweek. Ferrero is now iProspect’s largest client.

SharkNinja tapped Horizon Next as its media AOR in the US and Canada.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Stagwell added athletes Blake Griffin and Shaun White to its Cannes Lions Sport Beach activation lineup.

Ogilvy formed a tech consultancy. McCann alum David Webster will run the show.

Havas, whose parent company is considering splitting up, bought the UK-based social-first agency Wilderness and integrated it into Havas Play. The shop’s major claim to fame so far is its work for HBO on Game of Thrones.