LinkedIn debuts CTV ads and more at NYC marketing summit

LinkedIn introduced ad formats during its B2Believe conference in New York City on Thursday, becoming the latest company to tune in to the connected TV advertising (CTV) craze. The platform debuted CTV ads, a partnership with NBCU to widen its reach, and live event ads.

Here’s a breakdown of the new ad formats and partnerships:

CTV ads: Advertisers can create CTV campaigns that can be shared to platforms such as Samsung Ads and Roku through LinkedIn’s Campaign Manager feature.

LinkedIn Premiere: LinkedIn is partnering with NBCUniversal to promote CTV campaigns on NBCU content. Advertisers will be able to target campaigns based on categories like interests, company type, and seniority through the managed offering. They can also use the new Brand Lift feature, as well as iSpot and Kantar, to monitor campaign activity.

Live Event Ads: Advertisers can promote their company’s live event before, during, and after it occurs (and dynamically adjust for when it takes place). The company said it’s currently testing live event ads.

+1: Last summer, LinkedIn first announced it was testing CTV ads and generative AI features like AI Copy Suggestions for advertisers, offering video ads that play pre- and mid-roll on long-form video content and Thought Leader Ads to further amplify a user’s posts.