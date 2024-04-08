This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

The Martin Agency elevated Adrienne Wright Cleveland to chief operating and culture officer. She was formerly the shop’s managing director for talent and culture.

Publicis New York hired Joe Mongognia away from Grey New York to be chief creative officer.

Elite Media, an independent creative agency, named its first-ever president: BBDO alum Gati Desai Curtis.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Mischief @ No Fixed Address is the new creative AOR for children’s clothing brand Carter’s; it won the account without pitching.

IPG’s Weber Shandwick is the new communications AOR for Early Warning Services, which runs the payment platform Zelle.

Akcelo, an Australian agency, won Red Bull’s creative business.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Dentsu debuted Merkury for Media, a new tool from its data and insights platform that will use first-party people data for media placement.

Speaking of Dentsu, two Carat alumni formed a self-serve ad-buying platform called Media Disco. The tool is geared toward smaller advertisers and is free to join.

Omnicom’s GSD&M debuted the Vendor Advisory Committee, designed to support diverse vendors’ work with ad agencies. Besides GSD&M leadership, folks representing video editing and production groups will also be part of the team.