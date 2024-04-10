Coworking with Brian Rappaport

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Brian Rappaport is the founder and CEO of Quan Media Group, an out-of-home advertising agency. In prior roles, he’s managed OOH buying for brands like Chipotle, Dunkin’, Nokia, and Outdoor Voices.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? I put brands on billboards.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? Bombas’s campaign promoting 100 million items donated. It was an incredible social cause with an iconic brand. Having it take place in NYC didn’t hurt either.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Liquid Death’s eBay auction for ad space on their packaging is genius. They always seem to redefine incredible marketing, but they’ve truly done it this time.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I was on (and won) two game shows. Most recently, I was on The Match Game, hosted by Alec Baldwin, in 2017.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m most optimistic about OOH as a lower-funnel marketing tactic. Measurement and attribution continue to be fleshed out, and brands can truly understand the effectiveness and ROI of their OOH campaigns. I’m least optimistic about AI taking media-buying jobs. You can’t automate the human touch and anecdotal experience.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? Limited Supply, hosted by Nik Sharma and Moiz Ali.