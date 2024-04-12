This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

· less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Anomaly LA appointed Jeremy Wirth as ECD and L.A. Corrall as head of design. Wirth is an internal promotion, while Corrall is a Collins alum.

VaynerMedia New York tapped Seth Jacobs, formerly Anomaly’s executive creative director and managing partner, to be its ECD.

WPP’s Hogarth hired Kate Johnson to lead strategy. Her former agency credentials include TMW Unlimited and Columns, a UK agency.

Medialab brought Harry Darlington, an Omnicom OMD alum, on board as its strategy director.

Special, an independent shop, hired Amy Ferguson from TBWA\Chiat\Day NY to lead creative.

Mother Design, another independent practice, hired Ariadna Navarro as its first president. She was formerly at branding firm VSA Partners.

Quality Meats, which counts Bioré and DoorDash among its clients, hired 10 new senior staffers.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

GroupM’s Government Practice is the Government of Canada’s new media AOR. Cossette vacates the account.

Insomnia Cookies brought Earnies on board as its new earned comms agency. Earnies replaces Manifest on the account.

EBay is reviewing its global media account, which GroupM’s EssenceMediacom currently runs.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Cannes Lions debuted Lions Creators, a networking event for people in the creator economy that will take place June 18–20.

Accenture acquired UK agency Unlimited, an integrated marketing shop, which will join Accenture Song.

Havas acquired French data practice TED Consulting.