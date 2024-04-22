Brands rolled out the green carpet for 4/20 this year

Puff, puff, pass it on: Cannabis was en vogue for brands this 4/20.

The annual day celebrating cannabis consumption has long been observed by connoisseurs of the sticky plant. But as more states have legalized cannabis—we’re up to 24, in addition to the District of Columbia and Guam—mainstream brands are rolling out the green carpet.

Here’s a look at some of the campaigns companies ran this year to entice some of their more smoke-minded patrons.

Popeyes, the iconic fast food franchise, offered a Munchies Menu featuring a $4.20 chicken sandwich deal. The special menu also included cajun fries, mac and cheese, and mashed potatoes with cajun gravy.

Jimmy John’s rolled out a Deliciously Dope Dime Bag for those feeling “extra munchy.” The special included a sandwich stuffed with smoked ham, jalapeno ranch, crispy jalapenos, and extra herbs, in addition to chips and a fudge brownie.

&Pizza’s Daze of Stonemas, which ran all week, concluded on Saturday with a special $4.20 pie, along with free &pizza-branded rolling papers.

Rockstar Games, the developer of the famous Grand Theft Auto video game series, offered in-game, 420-themed bonuses on Short Trips and Biker Business Sales.

A higher cause: The ACLU leveraged the increased spotlight on the plant to continue its fight against the war on drugs. The organization is selling T-shirts, posters, aluminum grinders, and more emblazoned with the phrase “Legalize and Repair.”