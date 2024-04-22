Coworking with Josh Stinchcomb

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Josh Stinchcomb is global chief revenue officer of Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal, where he oversees advertising and marketing solutions. Before Dow Jones, he worked in numerous roles at Condé Nast, including chief experience officer and SVP of sales strategy and partnerships.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? It’s a great mix of creative problem solving and cheerleading. We get to work with hundreds of brands, all of which have challenges and goals. Finding ways for the Wall Street Journal to be part of a solution is fun and rewarding. Internally, keeping a large team focused and engaged in the face of constant change is an important responsibility. Impossible, by the way, if one personally doesn’t stay excited about the opportunity amid the chaos.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? There are so many, it’s almost impossible to choose, but I’ll mention our recent and ongoing work with Hyundai Motors. Not only do we get to work with great partners like US CMO Angela Zepeda, but we also get to tell great stories about the future of mobility in video, text, and experiential. Another multiyear partnership I’m particularly proud of is Global X Charting Disruption. Each year, we transform a several-hundred-page PDF Outlook into a robust multimedia experience featuring custom data visualization, mini docu-style videos, and animation that brings to life the trends, technologies, and ideas transforming our world.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? The new Dunkin’ “The DunKings” ads are pretty amazing. Funny and a great example of making a campaign versus just an ad.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: That I have two young daughters who keep me younger than my ever-advancing age.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I am most excited about AI, both for what it might mean for operational efficiency but, more importantly, for how it may transform the industry in ways we don’t yet understand. During the last “revolution,” the internet, I was just getting started at Wired magazine and Wired.com, and it was the catalyst for my entire subsequent career.

A trend headed in the wrong direction is the disparate attempt of regulators to protect consumer privacy in ways that may actually be rewarding companies that are the biggest offenders of data misuse.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? In terms of podcasts, I find All-In to offer a very deep and sophisticated perspective on what’s happening in tech and media. For a series, I’ll give a nod to a classic: Mad Men. Not only is it fantastic TV, it also serves as a way for me to picture my father-in-law, whom I never got a chance to meet. He was a legit Mad Man in the advertising world of the ’60s and ’70s. A bit of a Roger Sterling, as I imagine him.