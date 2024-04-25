This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Ogilvy tapped Rafael Rizuto as its chief creative officer for North America. He previously worked for Ogilvy, but his most recent role was at Dentsu Creative.

Leo Burnett Chicago hired a new CEO, Kate Jeffers, who’ll start on May 15. She’s vacating her president/partner role at Venables, Bell & Partners.

MullenLowe US hired Jenn Wong as president of its West Coast arm. She was formerly SoundCloud’s head of global brand marketing.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Firehouse Subs tapped Orchard to lead creative, PHD to manage media work, and Quality Meats to support activations and partnerships, among other agencies. The company ended its relationship with TRG last month.

Hormel Foods, which owns brands like Corn Nuts and Spam, hired BarkleyOKRP to manage its Applegate meats account.

Alliance Pharma hired UM Bristol to run its media accounts.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Billion Dollar Boy, an influencer shop, introduced FiveTwoNine, a creator membership club that will open in London next month.

Milk & Honey Music + Sports + Ventures, which offers music and sports marketing, acquired VMG Sports, which counts athlete Travis Kelce among its clients.

Ogilvy unveiled new health-focused influencer marketing services. The offering gives healthcare and wellness brands access to the influencer economy.