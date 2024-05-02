This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

BBDO New York hired Emily Portnoy as its new chief strategy officer. She will exit McCann New York.

Publicis’s Razorfish tapped David MacDonald to be its retail and commerce experience practice leader.

BBH USA bolstered its leadership with two new hires: Rikesh Mistry, who will oversee strategy, and Ben Muldrew, who will run client services, as well as the agency’s Samsung account.

Stagwell’s Code and Theory hired Craig Elimeliah as chief creative officer. He was previously CCO at marketing agency Lippe Taylor.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

McDonald’s Desert Sky Owner Operators Association, which represents the quick-service restaurant’s Southwest franchises, handed its account to H/L, an independent agency based in Oakland, California.

Frontier Communications brought on McCann New York as its creative agency of record

Hershey initiated a US media review. The company’s media agency partners include Omnicom, Horizon Media, Dentsu, and Harmelin Media.

Infiniti and Nissan have a new multicultural agency, Third Ear. The shop has previously worked with Google, Twix, and M&Ms.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

BarkleyOKRP bought up Austin, TX-based Adlucent, a marketing technology firm. Adlucent’s clients include Zappos and 1-800-Contacts.

Various agency execs, including IPG’s Jacki Kelley, Publicis’s Chris Boothe, and M&C Saatchi’s Nadja Bellan-White, are among the new members appointed to Ad Council’s board of directors.

Droga5 put a spin on “Bring your child to work day” by installing children on its leadership team for what it called “Kids Rule Day.”