TikTok expands advertiser partner program amid looming ban

TikTok’s future in the United States may be uncertain, after President Biden signed a law that could ban the Chinese-owned social media platform. But the company’s focus on strengthening its relationship with marketers remains a sure thing.

Ahead of TikTok’s NewFronts event on Thursday, the company announced new features within its Pulse Premiere ad offering, which it debuted last year to give advertisers more control over where their ad placements show up on the app.

The company also reiterated its intention to fight the law. “We are not backing down,” Blake Chandlee, president of global business solutions at TikTok and parent company ByteDance, said during the presentation, adding that he believed the law was unconstitutional.

Add to it: Paramount Global and the NHL are among the new publishers to join TikTok’s Pulse Premiere program, which already includes Buzzfeed, Conde Nast, Dotdash Meredith, Hearst Magazines, Vox, MLS, NBCU, WWE, and UFC, according to the company.

“By deepening our partnership with Pulse Premiere, we’re able to expand our monetization offerings allowing brands who want to engage with our incredible fan base to appear in their feed adjacent to the unique and engaging content the League and our member Clubs create,” Kyle McMann, NHL’s SVP of global business development, said in a statement.

The new tools include Pulse Custom Lineups, which allow advertisers to use generative AI to curate trending content that makes sense for specific brands. Another feature, Pulse Premiere Tentpole Moments, gives advertisers access to tentpole and cultural events, like the Summer Olympics in Paris and the Met Gala.

Measure up: In addition to expanding Pulse Premiere, TikTok introduced several audience measurement solutions, including partnerships with iSpot and Nielsen. It’s not the only company to unveil new measurement options: Connected TV platform Roku also struck up a measurement partnership with iSpot, it announced earlier in the week during its own NewFronts presentation.