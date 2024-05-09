This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

· less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Publicis’s Team One hired Rosabel Murai to be its chief media officer. She worked at Team One more than a decade ago as a media supervisor.

IPG Mediabrands’ Kinesso has a new global chief operating officer: Tom Amies-Cull, who joins the shop from Dentsu.

Inspired Thinking Group, a marketing tech firm, hired Andrew Swinand, former CEO of Leo Burnett and Publicis Creative, as group CEO.

David&Goliath appointed Brendan Robertson as its chief strategy officer. He joins from VCCP.

FCB Chicago tapped Matt Blitz as production ED. He has previously worked at DDB and Leo Burnett.

McCann New York brought on Lucien Etori, an R/GA alum, as chief strategy officer.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Visit Florida, Florida’s tourism marketing corporation, hired BarkleyOKRP as its new AOR.

BlackRock is reportedly in the middle of a global creative review.

Lovesac tapped Hearts & Science, an Omnicom agency, as its new US media AOR. Marketsmith vacates the account.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Omnicom is closing its consultancy, Sparks & Honey, and will integrate some of its team into its Omni platform.

Mother New York vet Corinna Falusi debuted Birthday, a new creative collective. Clients on its roster include Hinge.

IPG Health debuted new AI-enhanced tools, including Epic, which integrates AI in its data platform.

Dentsu’s Merkle is expanding operations in Latin America.