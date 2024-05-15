TelevisaUnivision touts streaming growth, soccer partnerships during upfronts

For decades, Univision has been the No. 1 Spanish-language network in prime time in the US.

It may be no surprise, then, that parent company TelevisaUnivision put Latin culture front and center in its upfront presentation to advertisers Tuesday.

In a deviation from some hours-long presentations during the week, the broadcaster opted to keep its onstage presentation at HK Hall in Manhattan to under an hour, instead focusing its attention on an interactive, experiential activation called “Casa Cultura” for attendees to explore.

“Brands can only win when they are relevant in the culture that surrounds them, and your connection to Latin culture starts right here,” Donna Speciale, TelevisaUnivision’s president of US advertising sales and marketing, said onstage Tuesday. “We are a massive culture platform encompassing thousands of consumer touchpoints—a cross-screen juggernaut with four leading networks, the top Spanish-language streamer, an enormous social audience, 300 radio and local stations—and the home of soccer, music, entertainment, and news for Latinos.”

Stream on: During the presentation, executives touted the growth of ViX, TelevisaUnivision’s streaming service that debuted as PrendeTV in 2021, and announced that the subscription service now has more than 50 million monthly users globally and is up 70% in the US from this time last year. A new ad-supported premium tier for the service is set to debut on May 15.

“This will open doors for your brand to live alongside the amazing premium content behind the paywall,” Pierluigi Gazzolo, CEO of ViX, said onstage.

Soccer synergy: TelevisaUnivision also announced several new initiatives related to its ongoing coverage of international soccer. Ignacio Meyer, president of Univision Networks Group, announced Hyundai as the new US automobile partner of Liga MX, the top pro soccer division in Mexico.

Shakira, who made a surprise appearance, announced that her new song, “Puntería,” will be the official song for TelevisaUnivision’s 2024 coverage of Copa América, which kicks off June 20.

The network will also broadcast the UEFA European Football Championship, which is set to kick off June 14.

“We are gearing up and getting ready for the biggest summer of soccer ever,” Meyer said. “These are two massive tournaments, featuring the best national teams in the world, the most passionate fanáticos, and they will all be playing out live across each and every one of our properties.”