This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

McCann Worldgroup hired Lalita Koehler, the chief production officer of Publicis Productions, to serve as global president for its creative production agency Craft.

Publicis Groupe tapped Nannette LaFond-Dufour to be its new chief impact officer. She joins from McCann Worldgroup.

David Miami elevated Edgard Gianesi to its chief creative officer role. Gianesi was previously David São Paulo’s ECD.

GroupM appointed Toby Jenner, CEO of GroupM’s Wavemaker, as global president of GroupM clients, a new position for the company. Jenner will continue to serve in his prior role at Wavemaker.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Rocket Companies put its media account in review. Universal McCann currently works on media for one of its companies, Rocket Mortgage, formerly Quicken Loans.

Fossil Group, a fashion company whose brands include Tory Burch and Michael Kors, tapped Assembly to run its global integrated media account.

Corona Extra’s creative account is now in review; it’s currently occupied by MullenLowe West.

Famous Footwear enlisted two new independent agencies, Yard NYC and The Mayor. The brand also named Havas Media Network its media AOR. Independent agency Empower Media vacates the account.

Warner Bros. Discovery brought on new agencies to support Max’s European debut: entertainment marketing shop Once Upon a Time and brand consultancy BigSmall.

Gap wrapped up its roughly five-month-long account review, handing its media business to Omnicom.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

IPG’s R/GA consolidated its US and LATAM regions into one operation.

Havas Health’s Brian Robinson and Omnicom Commerce’s Michelle Schloman are among the new jury members for the Effie Awards.

The Ad Council created a Trade Association Advisory Committee focused on social impact programs. Founding companies and members include ANA CMO Stephanie Fierman and NAB public affairs SVP Jennifer Jose.

Dentsu rebranded with the tagline “innovating to impact.