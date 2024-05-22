Coworking with Mary Ann Grajek

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Mary Ann Grajek is managing partner of Media+, where she’s worked for more than 25 years.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? One of my favorite campaigns we worked on at Media+ was for Snohomish County, Washington, called “Support SnoCo.” It wasn’t the largest campaign, but definitely a feel-good one. In December 2020, at the height of Covid, everything was closed. Snohomish County in Washington received federal funding, and part of that funding was to encourage people to shop locally for groceries, at restaurants, small businesses, and more. The campaign was a full-funnel media mix, including TV, audio, digital, social, native, sponsorships, print, search, etc. It was an extremely successful campaign, as residents really made the effort to try and keep small businesses going in the community.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? The old Quizno’s ads. I enjoyed it mostly because I can see the creative team presenting the idea, and everyone agreeing it was a good one. It’s odd, and it’s hilarious. I also love the Dove “Real Beauty” campaign.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I am obsessed with mid-century architecture and design. I’m also a big traveler and love to go to most of the areas surrounding the Mediterranean. For me, the hotter, the better.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I am most optimistic about the future of attribution because it will allow us to show the full impact of media spend where we have not had the ability to do so previously. This will help us help our clients achieve the business goals they are looking for as efficiently as possible. The trend I’m least optimistic about is AI. I think AI can have a role in society, and it already does, but I don’t want AI to overpower and replace HI (human intelligence). We already live in a world that is so isolating and human connection is less and less valued.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? For fun, anyone in media should follow @mediaproblems on Instagram. My favorite podcast is Bad Boss Brief.