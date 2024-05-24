This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Publicis Groupe’s proposed lead director for its new board is Andre Kudelski, who is currently on the Publicis Supervisory board. Kudelski’s appointment is part of a new structure that will be voted on later this month.

WPP-affiliated Johannes Leonardo brought Helen Andrews, a Wieden+Kennedy managing director, on board as CEO.

EssenceMediacom X is parting ways with chief transformation officer Sue Unerman.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

The NFL’s Houston Texans tapped Carmichael Lynch to craft a new visual identity system.

The Financial Times hired the Orange Panther Collective, a creative agency based in London.

Ashley Furniture handed its multicultural AOR account to Third Ear. A major focus of the partnership is connecting with Hispanic consumers.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

IPG’s FCB Chicago cut 9% of its staff after Pfizer cut ties with the agency. Pfizer assigned most of its creative brand work to Publicis Groupe.

Havas Health debuted Jacques, its new network of healthcare agencies. Havas Health now has three main arms: Havas Life, Havas Lynx, and Jacques.

Stagwell’s Doner is opening its first inclusive marketing shop and elevated Ben Grossman to serve as president.

WPP integrated Anthropic’s Claude AI model into its technology platform, WPP Open.