This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Digitas promoted Nat Resende, formerly SVP and group creative director, to ECD of its Chicago arm. The agency also hired McKay Hathaway, formerly ECD at VML, as its new creative SVP.

Omnicom hired Mazen Abd Rabbo as SVP of its new Qatar office.

Havas Creative Network appointed former Univision executive Jorge Plasencia to the role of global CCO. He’ll keep his role at Republica Havas, which he co-founded and where he serves as chairman and CEO.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Nvidia tapped Hopscotch USA to run its consumer PR AOR account.

Zaxby’s, a chicken restaurant chain based in Georgia, hired Dentsu X as its media AOR. Independent shop Empower Media vacates the account.

Ikea inked a new deal with Dentsu Carat to run its US media account starting in September, replacing Wavemaker.

ADT, the home security brand, tapped Horizon Next as its media AOR.

Helen of Troy, a consumer products company with a portfolio including Hydro Flask and Vicks, chose Publicis’s Razorfish as its creative AOR.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Stagwell is bringing Travis Kelce to Cannes. The athlete will attend its Sport Beach activation along with brother Jason Kelce.

Omnicom’s Alma is rebranding as an “ungeneral agency” to help make marketers aware of the agency and the work it’s done beyond multicultural projects.

Havas furthered its partnership with data insights group YouGov, upping their coverage from 18 to 26 global markets.