This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Cornett elevated Chris Finnegan, the agency’s brand connections VP, to media SVP.

Publicis Media Exchange hired Joel Lunenfeld to run the show as US CEO. He was one of Publicis Moxie’s first employees.

Publicis also tapped Renato Fernandez, a TBWA\Chiat\Day alum, as CCO of Publicis Creative US.

Talon, an independent OOH media shop, hired Ryan Laul away from Omnicom to be its North American CEO.

Havas PR North America tapped 5W PR’s Dara Busch to take the reins as CEO.

Adam&eveDDB parted ways with executive chair Tammy Einav after 16 years.

Publicis Starcom laid off two US executives: COO Karla Knecht and CCO Maureen Glure.

IPG executive Andrea Cook, the founder of agencies FCB/Six and Performance Art, left the company.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Perplexity, an AI search platform, named IPG’s UM its first media AOR.

Korbel California Champagne tapped IPG’s Carmichael Lynch as its brand and media AOR.

Ulta Beauty named IPG’s Mediabrands its new media AOR.

ServiceNow, a Fortune 500 tech company, hired PMG as its global brand media partner.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Sage7, a lifestyle marketing agency from former Universal Music marketer Lauren Castagni Mote, officially debuted.

Stagwell released its full Sport Beach Cannes Lions activation lineup. Besides athletes, execs from Adobe, Microsoft, and Yahoo will participate.

Havas also dropped the programming lineup for its Cannes activation, Havas Café, with execs from NBCU and Google among the participants.