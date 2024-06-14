This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Dentsu US CEO Abbey Klaassen assumed the role of global brand president.

Arnold Worldwide tapped Molly Adler as SVP, group creative director.

DDA, a marketing shop based in London and LA, hired Dan Salerno as senior director of strategy and operations to run its new outpost in New York, and Laura Hernando as head of social in London. The agency’s recent work includes supporting the film The Iron Claw for Lionsgate UK and a Nespresso x David Beckham campaign.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Edelman will collaborate with the World Economic Forum later this month in China for an event often called “Summer Davos.”

Hanes tapped independent agency Special US, whose client roster includes Uber Eats, as its creative AOR.

Atlantic New York, an independent shop, wants brands to pitch the agency instead of vice versa: Potential “clients of record” can pitch the agency IRL at a hotel during Cannes Lions.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Publicis plans to bring its new “BSBot” to Cannes Lions, which will translate materials like images or text from “AI hype and jargon to real talk,” the holdco said in a press release.

Huge’s projects contain more AI than ever—25%, to be exact. The IPG agency’s recent projects that feature AI include work for Google’s Keyword blog and news site.

Havas Red debuted Agency Intelligence, a platform that serves as a “response to a tsunami of automation technologies flooding the creative industry, and a belief that brands and talent must continue to prioritize critical human thinking,” according to a press release.