This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

DDB tapped Susie Walker as its first global chief creative operations officer. Previously, she was VP of awards and insight at Cannes Lions.

Pure Consulting hired Peter Bellini as a partner leading international communications. He previously worked for agencies including Hill & Knowlton, Ogilvy, and Edelman

IPG Health laid off 5% of its US workforce after winning “Healthcare Network of the Year” at Cannes Lions, attributing the cuts to the loss of much of its Pfizer business.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Fjällräven, an outdoor brand known for its viral backpacks, chose Denver creative agency Cactus to build awareness of the brand in North America.

Volkswagen renewed its global media account with Omnicom shop PHD.

San Francisco Bay Coffee hired independent shop Cutwater as its creative and media agency of record.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Havas created an internal consultancy that supports clients catering to the anti-obesity market.

Speaking of Havas, it debuted its new strategy, “Converged,” which includes a four-year, $430 million commitment to spend on data and tech like AI.

GroupM and measurement company Incremental teamed up to understand the impact of retail media buys. The agency announced a similar partnership with retail intelligence firm Shalion last week.

WPP’s Burson, a merger of PR shops BCW and Hill & Knowlton, officially debuted after WPP announced its plans to form a new entity in January.

Dentsu plans to expand its Dentsu Lab offering to cities like London, Amsterdam, and Mumbai.