Coworking with Haidi Kelly

Haidi Kelly is SVP of marketing at AdMarketplace. Prior to joining AdMarketplace, a search advertising marketplace, she held growth and marketing roles at companies including CGTrader, Poppin, and WeWork, and she has worked at agencies like IAC and MediaCom.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? When I was first starting out, I would say, “Every time you scroll through Google or Facebook and see those ads—that’s my handiwork!” Now my answer is a little more in-depth. In essence, my job is to make sure the market knows who AdMarketplace is and why they should care. It’s not just about putting ads out there; it’s about understanding our audience, crafting compelling messages, and finding the right channels to position ourselves.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? One of my favorite projects has been leading our annual conference, Impact, at AdMarketplace. It’s a high-energy event where we gather clients and prospects to showcase the industry’s best. Last year was my first time leading, and while the logistics were intense, the experience was simply rewarding. I loved collaborating with our talented team to pull off such a significant event. The ideas and creative concepts were endless, and executing on them made every moment a blast and a testament to our effort.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? It has to be Oreo “Dunk in the Dark” during the 2013 Super Bowl blackout. It’s the perfect showcase of the power of social media and the importance of being timely and relevant. The brand and agency’s ability to seize that unexpected moment, turn it into a clever and funny viral sensation, and do it all in such a short amount of time is truly admirable. It’s a testament to the effectiveness of quick thinking and creative execution in marketing, making it the perfect example of how to create memorable impact.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I’m a bit of a music aficionado. I not only love listening to music and going to concerts, but I also play two instruments. I can switch between the piano and trombone, which makes for some fun jazz sessions. I might be a bit rusty at this point since it’s not a daily habit anymore, but just like riding a bike, the muscle memory kicks in after a couple hours of playing. It’s a great distraction and keeps the creative juices flowing.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m most optimistic about the potential of AR and VR in marketing. Having previously worked in this space, I’ve seen firsthand the value it creates for many brands. These technologies offer immersive experiences that can transform how consumers interact with products, providing a really unique and engaging way to tell a brand’s story. On the other hand, I’m probably least optimistic about the future of influencer marketing. With the increase in AI usage in marketing, a lot of content creation for brands will become more automated, and having the influencer use AI to generate ideas for their partnerships, potentially diminishing the authenticity and impact that influencer marketing currently brings to the table.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? Marketing Over Coffee. It’s a great mix of practical insights and forward-thinking strategies, covering everything from classic marketing techniques to the latest trends in digital and social media. Most episodes are also under 30 minutes, which makes it the perfect length to focus for a bit—and fit it into my commute.